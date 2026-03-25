First driverless public bus arrives in Singapore, to be tested in Marina Bay, one-north from mid-2026

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SINGAPORE – The first of six self-driving public buses has arrived in Singapore and will be tested on public bus services 400 in Marina Bay and 191 in one-north from the second half of 2026 as part of a pilot.

In a Facebook post on March 25, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the six buses will be rigorously tested to ensure that they meet all safety and operating requirements before they hit the roads.

When ready, the self-driving public buses will operate alongside existing manned buses, it added.

The first self-driving bus arrived in Singapore earlier in March.

LTA provided a video preview of how the 16-seat bus looks like, noting that its features are similar to those in public buses. In the video, a space designated for a wheelchair can be seen.

The bus also comes with cameras and sensors at the front, rear and top, providing operators with a 360-degree awareness of the surroundings.

LTA said in the video that additional preparation works are needed before testing starts.

The tests will include the authority’s closed-circuit test, consisting of basic manoeuvres and an assessment of the buses’ capabilities to allow passengers to board and alight safely at all designated stops.

The driverless vehicles will be piloted on the two public bus services for an initial period of three years.

Service 400 serves the Marina Bay and Shenton Way areas, stopping at Marina Bay Cruise Centre and Gardens by the Bay, as well as Shenton Way and Downtown MRT stations.

Service 191 plies the one-north area. Besides the Buona Vista bus terminal, it also stops at one-north and Buona Vista MRT stations.

After the first six units are deployed, LTA can procure 14 more and expand the pilot to additional public bus services in Singapore.

The six buses and their systems are manufactured by software and application developer MKX Technologies, autonomous vehicle specialist Zhidao Network Technology (Beijing), and electric vehicle maker BYD.