First battery charge and swop station for electric motorcycles in Singapore starts trial

SINGAPORE - It takes six seconds to exchange the empty batteries of an electric motorcycle for fresh ones and get back on the road - at least according to the battery charge and swop station located at 239 Alexandra Road.

This is good news for delivery riders leasing from Cycle & Carriage’s (C&C) fleet of 20 electric motorcycles under a new partnership with foodpanda, which was announced on Thursday.

The self-service station has 30 spaces to charge and exchange batteries. The automotive group has another station at 330 Ubi Road 3, and delivery riders can access both locations around the clock.

This is the first swopping station of this type tested in Singapore. Permission was granted by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in 2022 to Gogoro, who supplies the electric motorcycles, batteries and charging equipment to run the test for up to 12 months.

The Taiwanese company is partnering C&C for the trial in Singapore.

Most of the 20 electric motorcycles have already been spoken for - they are leased to food delivery riders on one, three or six-month contracts.

To support the trial, C&C has set up a workshop at the Alexandra Road location, complete with trained technicians and two dedicated motorcycle hoists.

The leasing contract covers the battery swopping service and maintenance costs in addition to the electric motorcycle. C&C declined to comment on how much riders have to pay, but said that factoring in the services makes the operating costs comparable to those for conventional motorcycles.

Dealers said a motorcycle suitable for food delivery jobs will cost around $30 to $50 a day to rent. These deals exclude fuel and maintenance costs.

Training is given to the riders on how to operate the motorcycles and swop the batteries.

The lithium-ion batteries weigh about 10 kilograms each. An electric motorcycle needs two of them plugged in under the rider’s seat.

Depending on riding conditions, a full charge can cover up to 100 kilometres.