Fewer COEs for next three months starting from February

SINGAPORE - There will be fewer certificates of entitlement (COE) for the next three months starting from February.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the supply of Category A COEs, which are for cars up to 1,600cc, will shrink by 9.1 per cent to 3,300 a month.

Category B (cars above 1,600cc) will have 2.9 per cent fewer certificates, at 2,471 a month.

There will be 26.4 per cent fewer open category COEs, which are for all vehicles except motorcycles, at 784 a month.

Commercial vehicle buyers and sellers will have 25.2 per cent fewer COEs, at 1,651 per month.

And motorcyclists will see a 7.6 per cent dip in their COE supply to 608 pieces a month.

In total, the supply is 12.9 per cent smaller than the November-January quota.