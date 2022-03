Singapore-registered vehicles entering Johor will not have to pay the RM20 (S$6.45) Road Charge (RC) for seven days, starting from Friday when the two neighbouring countries reopen their land border after two years.

Malaysia's Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong announced the waiver in a statement yesterday, adding the move will give motorists the opportunity to top up their Touch 'n Go cards in Johor, or register for Malaysia's Vehicle Entry Permit scheme.