Faster cargo clearance at Tuas Port as ICA taps technology to handle higher shipment volumes

SINGAPORE - Cargo vehicle drivers now have a faster journey at Tuas Port while undergoing clearance checks as the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) prepares the port to handle larger volumes of cargo.

ICA officers there now use mobile technology to inform drivers of image scan results of cargo and validate permits, reducing the waiting time for drivers. Previously, the drivers had to wait in a holding area for the scan results before they could drive off.

These enhancements, introduced progressively at Tuas Port since last October, will pave the way for a seamless and efficient cargo clearance process for importers and transport companies, and strengthen Singapore's position as a global trade hub.

Speaking to reporters on Monday (April 18) at a media tour of Tuas Port, Superintendent 1A Cedric Law, the deputy director of ICA's operations division, noted how by 2040, Tuas Port is expected to handle 65 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of cargo annually.

This is a 30 per cent increase in Singapore's current annual handling capacity of 50 million TEUs. The higher capacity will come as Tuas Port consolidates current operations at Tanjong Pagar, Keppel, Brani and Pasir Panjang terminals.

Supt 1A Law said: "And... as security needs evolve, there will be added requirements. So the implementation of the New Clearance Concept for Cargo will be critical in addressing these needs."

Initiatives under the concept will be introduced from next year.

One of the initiatives is the gradual introduction of paperless clearance for conventional cargo - goods that are loaded onto vehicles without the use of a container.

Drivers will submit their vehicle licence plate number and corresponding permit number via ICA's SG Arrival Card e-service before the cargo arrives at the checkpoint. ICA officers will then match the details for clearance purposes.

Currently, cargo drivers have to present hard copies of permits and supporting documents at the checkpoints, where ICA officers scan each permit's barcode to retrieve cargo information and for validation.

Going paperless and other tech initiatives will reduce the time taken for cargo clearance, said ICA.

It added: "With the time savings, industry partners can optimise resources and increase the number of trips made per day."

Two other time-saving initiatives already in place are the On-the-Fly Clearance process and the mobile cargo screening system.

On-the-Fly Clearance cuts the time drivers spend at the radiographic scanning portal to between three and five minutes from between 14 and 20 minutes.

At older port terminals, drivers have to wait in a holding area for the results of an image scan intended to identify anomalies in their cargo, such as the presence of odd-shaped items or those with uneven image density.