Fare gates on North-South, East-West and Circle MRT lines to be replaced by July 2026

SINGAPORE - French technology firm Thales announced on Tuesday (Oct 12) that it had won a contract to replace and install 1,350 fare gates at MRT stations here over the next seven years.

The $31.68 million contract will see fare gates on the North-South, East-West and Circle lines replaced. Thales will also provide gates for the upcoming Jurong Region Line, which is expected to be operational in 2029.

A Land Transport Authority (LTA) spokesman said that the replacement is needed, as the fare gates on the North-South, East-West and Circle lines are approaching the end of their operational lifespan, and some parts will become obsolete, making maintenance a challenge.

Replacement works, which will take place during non-operating hours and thus will not affect commuters, will be completed by July 2026.

Fare gates on the North East Line were replaced in 2018, while the Downtown Line's gates will be due for replacement only in 2028.

The spokesman said that the new gates come with slimmer swing flaps opening in the direction of commuter travel, as opposed to retractable ones.

Thales added that the gates will be designed in a modular fashion for ease of upgrading when necessary.

Separately, rail operator SMRT said on Tuesday that it is deploying a predictive maintenance system for the Circle Line, in a bid to improve rail reliability.

This follows the successful implementation of the system on the North-South and East-West lines, said SMRT, in a joint statement with American infrastructure engineering software firm Bentley Systems.

The system, which was fully implemented on the two lines in March 2020, has helped SMRT achieve a rail reliability target of more than one million kilometres between failure across 282km of track on the North-South and East-West lines, where failure is defined as a service delay of more than five minutes.

Called the Predictive Decision Support System (PDSS), the data analytics software is based on Bentley's AssetWise Linear Analytics system.

The system acts as data repository for SMRT, as well as an analytics tool. For a start, it pulled four years of SMRT data such as asset configuration information, inspection records and operating data.

The system then processes, analyses and allows users to visualise such data, giving them the information needed to prioritise maintenance and repair works.

Compared with manual data input and planning, the system is about twice as fast, and data collated on it is accessible to engineers on the ground, as the system is cloud-based.

In addition, Bentley Systems and SMRT's business arm Strides Engineering announced they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to jointly market a rail predictive maintenance solution in Asia Pacific.

Under the terms of the MOU, Bentley Systems will continue to sell, implement, and support its AssetWise solution while Strides Engineering will market and deliver its domain experience and add-on applications for track maintenance.

Meanwhile, ST Engineering and MSI Global, a wholly-owned LTA subsidiary, announced on Tuesday that they had signed an MOU about participating and collaborating on rail projects globally.

Both companies will jointly provide rail electronics solutions and services for rail projects overseas.

Thus far, ST Engineering has implemented over 100 rail electronics projects in more than 48 cities worldwide, while MSI Global has implemented 154 projects in more than 20 countries.