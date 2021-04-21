Extra 6.8km of cycling paths to be built near Mayflower and Lentor MRT stations by 2026

SINGAPORE - An additional 6.8km of cycling paths in Ang Mo Kio that will help link residents to MRT stations will be built by 2026.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday (April 21) that the paths will be built near the upcoming Mayflower and Lentor stations on the Thomson-East Coast Line.

Of these, 2km will be in the form of new park connectors, set to be completed by 2023.

The rest will be cycling paths that will be built by 2026.

When completed, the paths will bring the length of the cycling path network in the area to about 27km.

The cycling paths in Ang Mo Kio currently span 4km.

The town was designated as a walking and cycling town in 2014, with features implemented to let pedestrians and active mobility users use paths safely. These include wider zebra crossings, bicycle crossings and a new digital display counter that shows the number of pedestrians and cyclists on the paths along Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3.

LTA had initially planned to expand the town's cycling path network to 20km by 2022. But the plan was delayed due to Covid-19, which affected the availability of cycling path construction materials and workers.

Separately, LTA had also announced additional cycling paths for Yishun on April 13. The town currently has a network of 16.5km.

The authority said then that an extra 1km of cycling paths will be built in the town by this year, followed by an additional 9km by 2023.

LTA has stepped up plans to expand the cycling path network in Singapore following the boom in the use of bicycles and personal mobility devices such as e-scooters.

It has committed to tripling the cycling path network from the current 460km to about 1,300km by 2030.

LTA has also called for a study to look into whether portions of some 20 roads in the north-east and the eastern parts of Singapore can be reclaimed for cycling paths, in the first such study on this scale.