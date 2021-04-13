Expert panel to study licensing of cyclists on roads

An expert panel will review existing regulations governing cyclists on the road, and study whether theory tests and licences should be required for riding on roads.

Announcing this yesterday, Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat said the Active Mobility Advisory Panel will take several months to conduct this review, and seek feedback from the public.

Actor Tay Ping Hui posted a video online on April 1 of a group of cyclists disregarding traffic rules and called for the registration of bicycles. Temasek chief executive Ho Ching echoed the call, and suggested that the bikes be insured as well.

Mr Chee said the Government is aware of concerns from both motorists and cyclists about cycling on the roads. The panel will look into the pros and cons of licensing cyclists, he said, and study the experiences of other countries.

He noted that countries where many people ride - like the Netherlands - do not require bicycles to be registered or cyclists to be licensed.

"But it is a proposal that the panel can look at... While we do (the review), it's important that we do so in a balanced and fair manner, because we don't want to inadvertently end up discouraging cycling," he told reporters after meeting members of the panel.

Mr Chee emphasised that cycling remains an important part of Singapore's overall plan for green transportation, but should be done in a safe manner, he noted.

Asked about Singapore's strategy for reducing accidents involving cyclists on the roads, he said that expanding the cycling path network is a key measure, as well as public education and promoting road etiquette.

"We will have to step up enforcement to take action against the small number of egregious cyclists and motorists who don't comply with rules," Mr Chee added.

The review, he said, should not just deal with current concerns, but should also ensure safety for all road users as more people take up cycling.

The expert panel, which comprises representatives from relevant groups such as seniors, youth, cyclists and motorists, was set up in 2015 to study and discuss regulations in Singapore relating to walking, cycling and the use of active mobility devices.

Rules on bicycle registration in other places

The rules governing cyclists who ride on the roads will be reviewed, amid increasing concerns on the issue. Senior Minister of State for Transport Chee Hong Tat said yesterday that an expert panel will look at whether a licensing or registration regime might be needed for riding on roads. But he noted that many countries where cycling is popular do not have such measures. If there is registration, it is usually to deter theft. Here is a look at how some other places handle cycling on roads. THE NETHERLANDS • No mandatory bicycle registration or licensing regime. • Has segregated cycling paths and safe junction designs. • Includes road safety education programme in primary school curriculum. DENMARK • No mandatory registration or licensing regime, but bicycle frames each have a unique code to guard against theft, as well as for insurance reasons. • Has segregated cycling lanes and traffic priority schemes for cyclists. • Includes cycling programme in school curriculum. TOKYO • Has mandatory bicycle registration to deter theft and help recover stolen bicycles. • Registration is done at the bicycle retailer for about $6; transfer of ownership will have to be done at a police station. VIENNA • Licence required for children aged 10 to 12 to ride alone on roads. These children will have to take a theory test, as well as a practical test conducted by the police. CITIES THAT HAVE REPEALED BICYCLE REGISTRATION LAWS Toronto (1957) Seattle (1978) Singapore (1982) Beijing (2004) Switzerland (2010)

It has previously recommended legalising cycling on footpaths, and registering electric bicycles and personal mobility devices, among other proposals.

Mr Steven Lim, president of the Safe Cycling Task Force and a member of the panel, said the issue of errant road cyclists is a behavioural one, and not one arising from inadequate infrastructure or rules.

Mr Lim, who attended yesterday's meeting with Mr Chee, also questioned whether the licensing of cyclists would be effective.

He noted: "Look at how many drivers went through the stringent course and licensing, but we still see errant drivers."

A review should study the issue from different perspectives and come up with something that is suitable in Singapore's context, he said.

Separately, Traffic Police commander Gerald Lim, who also attended the meeting, urged all road users to be "more tolerant and gracious to one another".

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) has studied bicycle licensing, saying in 2016 that it would not be practical to implement it.

The announcement of the review was met with disappointment from some cyclists. They said drivers should also bear more responsibility for road safety, citing their encounters with unsafe drivers.

Mr Francis Chu, co-founder of cycling group Love Cycling SG, said that while he does not support the registration of bicycles, he supports the introduction of a simple online theory test for road cyclists.

He also called for LTA to introduce an online test for drivers on how to respond to cyclists on roads, as well as to look into areas where road configurations are dangerous for cyclists.