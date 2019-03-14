Expect delays at checkpoints over school holidays

Those planning a trip to Malaysia during the upcoming March school holidays should be prepared to face heavy traffic at the land checkpoints from tomorrow to March 24.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) advised motorists yesterday that traffic is likely to be extra heavy at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints over this weekend and the next. Travellers should expect delays over the one-week school holiday period and are advised to adjust their travel plans where necessary, it said.

With security checks, traffic build-up at the checkpoints is inevitable, ICA also said.

It reminded travellers against carrying prohibited items such as "pop-pop" firecrackers or chewing gum through the checkpoints. When bringing in dutiable or controlled items such as eggs, meat products and potted plants, they should declare them to ICA officers prior to checks.

ICA also noted "many instances" of queue-cutting by motorists during peak periods.

"ICA advises against this as it can cause severe congestion and compromise motorists' safety," it said, reminding motorists to observe traffic rules, maintain lane discipline and cooperate with checkpoint officers.

Motorists are advised to check the traffic situation at the checkpoints before embarking on their trip. They can do so via the One Motoring website or Expressway Monitoring and Advisory System installed on the Bukit Timah and Ayer Rajah expressways. Motorists can also check the ICA's Facebook page or call the traffic information hotline on 6863-0117.