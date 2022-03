SMRT group chief executive Neo Kian Hong is stepping down after just four years at the helm of the transport company, making his tenure shorter than that of his predecessor Desmond Kuek, who stayed for about six years.

Former Land Transport Authority (LTA) chief Ngien Hoon Ping, 52, will succeed Mr Neo, 57, who was hired to replace Mr Kuek in August 2018 after what SMRT said was "a global search".