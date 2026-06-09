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Industry safety standards mandate that a fully loaded plane must be fully evacuated in 90 seconds or less.

RIO DE JANEIRO – Passengers have been urged to leave their bags behind during flight evacuations amid a growing number of cases where collecting their bags take priority.

Travellers have been seen in many videos posted online stopping to collect their baggage or take photos during these emergency evacuations, said the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

Launching a passenger safety campaign on the last day of its annual general meeting in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, the global airline body said such behaviour will slow movement in the cabin, as well as block aisles and exits and potentially injure others.

It added that bags can also puncture evacuation slides, block lighting on exit paths, get caught on seats, and create hazards for crew and rescue personnel.

A single passenger retrieving luggage can delay the exit of other passengers from an aircraft, and affect the use of exits and slides, said IATA.

Industry safety standards mandate that a fully loaded plane must be fully evacuated in 90 seconds or less.

In September 2023, a passenger on board an Air China flight that made an emergency landing at Changi Airport earned the ire of netizens for having his trolley bag with him as he went down the emergency slide and collided with another passenger.

A United Airlines flight that made an emergency landing at Los Angeles International Airport in March also had non-compliant passengers who took their bags with them.

IATA reminded passengers to pay attention to crew, leave bags behind, not to film or photograph the evacuation, to keep moving and exit the aircraft quickly.

According to an IATA-commissioned poll of 1,200 travellers in early April, only 61 per cent correctly answered that they should leave all personal items behind when exiting an aircraft in an evacuation.

Of these travellers who were surveyed, 300 were from Singapore. The others were from the United States, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Results also showed that many passengers overestimated the time needed for an evacuation, with 38 per cent of those surveyed thinking that the duration could be three minutes or more.

One in 10 passengers said they may still take their bags with them during an evacuation, even when instructed not to.

While most passengers know what to do in an accident, Nick Careen, IATA’s senior vice-president for operations, safety and security, said even just one or two passengers taking a few extra seconds to gather their personal items could endanger everyone’s lives.

Careen told reporters on June 8 that the Federal Aviation Administration, the US’ national aviation authority, had approached IATA to consider helping with communicating information about evacuations to passengers. The campaign was then launched with the support of FAA and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

IATA’s director-general Willie Walsh added: “Every second matters. Even taking one bag can affect the safe evacuation of everyone on board. Crew instructions are clear and simple: Leave everything behind and move quickly.”