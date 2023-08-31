EV share of new car sales in Singapore crosses 20% in July, led by BYD, Tesla, BMW

SINGAPORE - Car buyers are warming up gradually but surely to electric vehicles (EV), with one in five new cars registered last month being battery-powered models.

According to Land Transport Authority figures, 486 new electric cars were registered in July, accounting for 20.4 per cent of the 2,382 passenger cars put on the road that month.

This compared with a share of 18.5 per cent in June, and 11.7 per cent at end of 2022.

The latest tally brought the share of EVs in the first seven months of the year to 15.2 per cent or 2,378 cars. In the first six months, the EV share was 14.3 per cent (1,892 cars) -– up from 13.4 per cent (1,462 cars) in the January-May period.

July’s spurt was spearheaded by BYD, Tesla and BMW. For the seven months, BYD, Tesla and BMW registered 474, 451 and 400 cars respectively to become the three bestselling electric brands. Mercedes-Benz followed at a distance with 249 cars, and Hyundai with 200.

Ranked according to nationalities, German EV brands led the way with a share of 36.2 per cent or 861 cars, followed by Chinese brands with 23.4 per cent or 577 cars, and American makers with 19 per cent or 451 cars.

This may change. Dr Zafar Momin, an adjunct associate professor at the National University of Singapore Business School and a former automotive expert at Boston Consulting Group, said: “The Chinese will eventually lead because they are furthest ahead in EV market development.

“The Japanese, depending on whether they do create superior batteries, will slowly but surely join the top three as they are the leading mass market car makers.”

Observers said uncertainty over the status of EV tax breaks may have fuelled the sharp uptake in registration of electric models in July.

For instance, the EV Early Adoption Incentive – which gives a rebate of 45 per cent off the Additional Registration Fee, capped at $20,000 – is due to end on Dec 31, 2023. Rebates in the revised Vehicular Emissions Scheme have not yet been spelt out.

Industry players however, expect the authorities to pare down monetary enticements to encourage EV adoption – just like they had done so for commercial vehicles. As of April this year, incentives for cleaner commercial vehicles were halved to $15,000 for those which meet Band A emission criteria and $5,000 for those meeting Band B criteria.

Singapore University of Social Sciences associate professor Walter Theseira reckons that EV adoption is currently held back because Japanese makers do not have a range of products, and family-oriented options such as seven-seaters are not yet widely available.