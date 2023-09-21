EV early adoption scheme extended till 2025 but with lower maximum rebate in 2024

SINGAPORE - An initiative encouraging the early adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) through rebates has been extended till 2025, but with a lower maximum rebate in 2024.

At the same time, the rebate for some cleaner-emission cars under a separate emissions scheme will be lowered in 2024.

Under the EV Early Adoption Incentive scheme, which will be extended by two years till Dec 31, 2025, owners who register new fully electric cars and taxis will continue receiving rebates of up to 45 per cent off additional registration fees. But the maximum rebate will be capped at $15,000, instead of the current $20,000, from January to December 2024.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a statement on Thursday that the move would encourage the switch to EVs, while ensuring that the incentive scheme stays progressive.

Announced in 2020, the EV Early Adoption Incentive scheme kicked off in January 2021 and was due to end in December 2023.

Meanwhile, the maximum rebate of $25,000 under the National Environment Agency’s (NEA) Vehicular Emissions Scheme, which covers cars with zero tailpipe emissions such as EVs in Band A1, will stay unchanged from January to December 2024.

But vehicles under Band A2 - including high-powered EVs, most hybrids and smaller, more efficient internal combustion engine cars - will get $5,000 in rebates in 2024, instead of the current $15,000.

In the same statement, NEA said the revised rebates would “encourage the adoption of cleaner-energy cars, with an emphasis on electric and other zero-tailpipe-emission cars”.

LTA and NEA said that with the revised rebates effective from Jan 1 to Dec 31, 2024, buyers will see combined cost savings of up to $40,000 on additional registration fees.

Most mass-market electric car models will get the same level of rebates as today, they added.

The agencies said that as the industry develops further, they would review the rebates for both schemes that will apply from Jan 1, 2025 and make these public in 2024.