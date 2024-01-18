EV chargers installed at 700 HDB carparks; new public fast chargers in Toa Payoh, Punggol

SINGAPORE - Drivers here now have more places to juice up their electric vehicles (EVs), as more than 2,400 charging points have been installed at about 700 Housing Board residential carparks across all 26 HDB towns.

Drivers of taxis, private-hire cars and commercial fleet vehicles that run on electricity can also top up their batteries much quicker, with the roll-out of the first public fast chargers in HDB commercial carparks.

With these fast chargers, drivers can get half of a full charge in 30 minutes on average, said EV-Electric (EVe) Charging, a Land Transport Authority subsidiary overseeing the deployment of public EV chargers, on Jan 18.

The new chargers are in two HDB commercial carparks at the HDB Hub in Toa Payoh and the Oasis Terraces neighbourhood centre in Punggol.

Launching the fast chargers at an event at the HDB Hub on Jan 18, Senior Minister of State for Transport Amy Khor said the authorities will look to deploy fast chargers at other HDB neighbourhood and town centres as well as JTC industrial estates that fleet drivers frequent.

She said more details will be made public in the coming months.

Dr Khor, who is also Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, said: “We have achieved the interim target of equipping one in three HDB carparks with EV chargers by 2023.”

“The accessibility of EV chargers really is an important factor to encourage the switch from ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles to electric vehicles,” she added.

“Over the next couple of years, we will deploy these EV chargers to the remaining HDB carparks to ensure convenience.”

The Government’s aim is to install at least 12,000 EV chargers in about 2,000 HDB carparks by 2025.

At the carpark in HDB Hub, Shell now operates four fast charging points, powered by two 120kW direct current (DC) dual-gun chargers. There will also be two 22kW alternating current (AC) chargers there.

At Oasis Terraces in Punggol, SP Mobility will run two fast charging points, powered by a single 100kW DC dual-gun charger. In addition, there will be four 22kW AC chargers.