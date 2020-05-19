Esso raises pump prices

SINGAPORE - Barely a week after pump prices were lowered, American oil giant ExxonMobil raised its pump rates by three cents a litre.

The popular 95-octane grade petrol at Esso stations is now $2.02 a litre, while 92-octane is $1.98 and 98-octane is $2.39. Its diesel is now $1.70 a litre.

All prices are before discounts.

The adjustment makes Esso fuels the costliest here, except for 98-octane, for which it is the costliest after Caltex.

Brent crude, meanwhile, went from a low of around US$19.30 a barrel in late April to US$35.30 on Monday (May 18).