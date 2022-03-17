Esso brings regular petrol price below $3

SINGAPORE - Regular petrol prices have fallen back below the $3 mark, with American oil major Esso starting the ball rolling.

On the back of sliding crude oil prices, Esso lowered its fuel prices by 10 cents across the board. Its 92-octane petrol is now $2.95 a litre, 95-octane $2.99 and 98 $3.46.

This is the first time in a week that petrol prices have fallen below the $3 mark. Other pump operators are expected to follow.

The benchmark Brent crude is now below US$100 a barrel for two days in a row, although trade observers reckon this may just be a blip, and that the commodity will not move far from the US$100 mark for the near term.

After discount, Esso now retails the cheapest petrol, with its 92-octane at $2.42 (with DBS Esso card).

For the popular 95-octane, newcomer Sinopec still has the lowest rate of $2.42 a litre, but the company has only three sites. Among operators with a sizeable network, Esso again leads with $2.45 (DBS Esso card).

For 98-octane, which is necessary only for a minority of cars here, Esso's best rate of $2.84 trails Sinopec's $2.80 by four cents but is 38 cents below the priciest offer - Shell's $3.22 (with UOB One card).