ERP rates up by a dollar at three locations from next Monday

SINGAPORE - From next week (Aug 5), the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at three locations will go up by $1, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) announced on Monday (July 29).

The move follows the LTA's quarterly review of traffic conditions on roads and expressways.

Rates will be adjusted in an effort to achieve an optimal speed range of 45kmh to 65kmh on expressways here.

On the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) towards Tuas, after North Buona Vista Road, the ERP charge will be $3 between 6pm and 6.30pm, up from $2 previously.

Meanwhile, drivers heading south on the Central Expressway (CTE) will have to pay $2 at the gantry before Braddell Road between 7am and 7.30am.

And on the auxiliary lane which links the CTE to Serangoon Road and the Pan Island Expressway in the direction of Changi, the rate will be $5 between 8.30am and 9am and $3 between 9am and 9.30am.

Meanwhile, at the two gantries on the East Coast Parkway (ECP) towards the city, as well as the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway slip road on to the ECP, there will be no ERP charge between 8am and 8.30am.

Related Story Shift to new ERP system starts next year with free in-vehicle unit swop

The rate at these two gantries was previously $1 during that time.

"The next quarterly ERP rates review for 2019 will take place in October," said the LTA.