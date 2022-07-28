ERP rates at four locations to increase by $1 from Aug 1

Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at four locations will go up by $1 from next month in response to increased traffic.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said yesterday that rates will go up from Aug 1 during eight specified time periods at the gantries on Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Town Hall towards the city; on the southbound Central Expressway (CTE) after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road into the southbound CTE; on the Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (East Coast Parkway), also known as KPE (ECP), after Defu Flyover; and on the northbound CTE after the PIE.

LTA said traffic has been building up on various stretches of expressways, and that the rate adjustments are to manage congestion at these locations.

It continually reviews ERP rates according to how busy roads are, with the last increase in May when the ERP rates of gantries at eight locations were raised.

At the three gantries on AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards the city, motorists will pay $2 from 8am to 8.30am, and from 5.30pm to 6pm. From 8.30am to 9am, they will pay $3, up from the current $2.

At the four gantries on the southbound CTE after Braddell Road and the PIE slip road into the southbound CTE, the rate has been increased from $2 to $3 from 8am to 8.30am.

Rates at the ERP gantry on KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover have also been adjusted upwards. From 7.30am to 8.30am, the rate is $2, while from 8.30am to 9am, it is $3.

Finally, the rate at the two gantries on the northbound CTE after PIE will be $2 from 7pm to 7.30pm, up from $1.

LTA had suspended ERP at most locations during the Covid-19 pandemic but has said it will be slowly increasing them with the easing of community and workplace measures.

It reiterated that these are time slots that are already priced today.

"There is no increase in the number of time slots or locations charged with ERP with this review," said LTA.

"After the adjustment from Aug 1, the number of locations and time slots charged is still significantly lower than the number charged pre-Covid-19."