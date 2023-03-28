ERP rates at 7 locations to increase by $1 from April 3

SINGAPORE - To ease congestion, the Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates at seven locations will increase by $1 from April 3.

Based on the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA) monitoring of traffic conditions in February, traffic has built up at several stretches of expressways, the authority said in a statement on Tuesday.

In response, ERP rates will be raised during 16 time periods.

The affected locations are:

Ayer-Rajah Expressway (AYE) after Jurong Town Hall towards city

South-bound Central Expressway (CTE) before Braddell Road

South-bound CTE after Braddell Road and the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) slip road to south-bound CTE

South-bound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road

PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant)

Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway (KPE) (East Coast Parkway) after Defu Flyover

West-bound PIE before Eunos

For the set of three gantries on AYE after Jurong Town Hall towards city, motorists will pay $2 from 7.30am to 8am from April 3, and $1 from 9.30am to 10am.

For the gantry on south-bound CTE before Braddell Road, motorists will have to fork out $2 from 7am to 8am, up from the current $1.

Meanwhile, the set of four gantries at south-bound CTE after Braddell Road and PIE slip road to south-bound CTE will have its rates adjusted to $2 from 7.30am to 8am, and $4 from 8am to 8.30am.

For the gantry on the south-bound CTE auxiliary lane to PIE (Changi)/Serangoon Road, motorists will pay $2 from 7.30am to 8am, and $5 from 8.30am to 9am.

For the set of two gantries at PIE (Adam and Mount Pleasant), motorists will pay $2 from 7.30am to 8.30am, up from the current $1.

For the gantry at KPE (ECP) after Defu Flyover, motorists will need to pay $1 from 7am to 7.30am, $5 from 8.30am to 9am, $2 from 9am to 9.30am and $1 from 9.30am to 10am.