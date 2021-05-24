ERP rates across all gantries to be cut by $1 from May 27 to June 27

SINGAPORE - Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) rates across all chargeable gantries will be reduced by $1 due to lower traffic volume brought about by tightened Covid-19 restrictions.
The changes mean that 13 half-hour time slots will have ERP rates reduced to $0.
There will also be no charges on the Ayer Rajah Expressway and Kallang-Paya Lebar Expressway.
The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said the revised rates will apply from May 27 to June 27.
The rates will revert to pre-school holiday charges from June 28.
It said the implementation of phase two (heightened alert) measures, including full home-based learning from May 19, had led to fewer vehicles on the roads.