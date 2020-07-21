ERP charges to be reinstated at some parts of CTE during morning and evening peak hours

SINGAPORE - Motorists driving past three gantries on the Central Expressway (CTE) during morning and evening peak hours will have to pay Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) fees again from next Monday (July 27) after enjoying a three month reprieve.

The reinstatement of ERP fees at these parts was due to traffic jams that were observed there during peak hours, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Tuesday.

But motorists going past other ERP gantries along CTE and elsewhere islandwide do not need to pay any charges as general traffic conditions remain optimal, LTA added.

It announced the changes after completing its second review of ERP rates since the lifting of circuit breaker measures on June 2.

Motorists have not had to pay ERP charges since April 6, as activity across the island was slowed down by circuit breaker regulations to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

But from July 27, motorists driving in the southbound direction on the CTE between 8am and 9am will be charged $1 at the gantry before Braddell Road.

Motorists driving on the CTE in the northbound direction between 6pm and 7pm will also have to pay a $1 fee if they drive past the set of two gantries located after the Pan-Island Expressway.

"As economic activities gradually resume, traffic volume has been increasing as more people return to workplaces and schools," said the LTA.

"Based on LTA's monitoring of traffic conditions from end June to early July 2020, traffic speeds have remained optimal on all arterial roads and most expressways, except for some time periods on the (CTE)."

LTA said that it will continue to monitor traffic speeds and congestion levels closely. It will announce the outcome of the next review in the fourth week of August, and changes, if any, will take effect from Aug 31.

From the next review cycle onwards, ERP rate reviews will be conducted once every five weeks, up from the four weeks currently. The frequency of the review will be adjusted based on the ground situation, said LTA.