ERP and COE bidding suspension to continue till June

SINGAPORE - Electronic Road Pricing (ERP) and certificate of entitlement (COE) bidding will continue to be suspended in May, and will only resume when the extended circuit breaker period is up on June 1.

The Land Transport Authority said on Wednesday (April 29) that existing and unused COEs which are due to expire on or after April 7, 2020 will have their validity automatically extended by three months.

As for owners who wish to renew the COE on their existing vehicles, the prevailing quota premium (PQP) - a moving average of COE premiums which they pay - will be based on the months before the first circuit breaker kicked in.

This means the PQP for May and June 2020 will be based on the average of premiums for tenders held in January, February and March.

Vehicle inspection deadlines for private cars will be extended by six months for vehicles which are due for inspection within the circuit breaker period, or between June 2 and June 21, both dates inclusive.

The LTA said it will allow the road tax for such cars to be renewed for six months if they have valid insurance coverage.

Goods vehicles, buses, taxis, private-hire cars and motorcycles will still be required to go for periodic inspections as scheduled, and inspection centres will remain open for them.

Meanwhile, seal inspection for off-peak cars (OPCs) will be waived for those whose road tax due date falls within the circuit breaker period or between June 2 and June 21.

Vehicle owners who are disposing of deregistered vehicles will be given an additional two-month grace period to do so because all LTA-authorised scrapyards, export-processing zones as well as other vehicle exporters are currently not in operation.

On top of this, owners whose disposal deadline falls within one month from the end of the circuit breaker period - that is, between June 2 and July 2 - will be given a further one-month extension to dispose of their vehicles.

Owners of vehicles eligible for the Early Turnover Scheme (ETS) who deregister their vehicles, or whose one-month deadline for registration of a replacement vehicle falls within the circuit breaker period will be given an additional two months to register a replacement vehicle under ETS.

Also, owners whose deadline for registering a replacement vehicle falls within one month from the end of the circuit breaker period (between June 2 and July 2) will be given a further one-month extension to register a replacement vehicle.

Vehicle owners are still required to ensure their vehicles have valid road tax and motor insurance coverage. Heavy vehicle owners who require a vehicle parking certificate may apply here, the authority said.