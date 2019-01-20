Enjoy 'auspicious' rides this Chinese New Year

To celebrate the Year of the Pig, selected MRT trains and public buses have been decorated with Chinese zodiac motifs, and other auspicious Chinese New Year icons, such as gold ingots and cherry blossoms. The initiative is a collaboration between the Land Transport Authority, Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens' Consultative Committee and public transport operators SBS Transit and SMRT. The Chinese New Year-themed trains and buses were launched yesterday by MP Lily Neo, the adviser to Jalan Besar GRC Grassroots Organisation (Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng), who took a ride on the North-East Line. She was accompanied by LTA's quality service manager, office chief, Chuai Chip Tiong; LTA's deputy CEO, infrastructure and development, Chua Chong Kheng; , Moovemedia's vice-president, media catalyst, Shay Chua; and LTA's customer engagement and strategy director Marcus Lee. The specially-decked out trains and buses will run until Feb 19, the last day of the Chinese New Year festive period. Commuters can catch these trains on all five MRT lines as well as on buses plying the 80, 143, 166, 147 and 174 service routes. Selected MRT stations and Integrated Transport Hubs will also sport the same Chinese New Year theme.