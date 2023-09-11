Engine mechanical failure may have caused Air China plane’s emergency landing: Airline

SINGAPORE - An engine mechanical failure may have been behind the fire that forced an Air China flight from Chengdu, in Sichuan province, to make an emergency landing in Singapore on Sunday.

This is according to the airline’s initial assessment of the incident, China’s flag carrier said in a post on Chinese social media platform Weibo at about 1am on Monday.

Further investigations are under way.

Air China said the nine crew members on board flight CA403 handled the incident properly and according to procedure.

The pilots of the flight, which left Chengdu’s Tianfu International Airport at 11.05am on Sunday, declared an emergency and requested priority landing at Changi Airport at around 3.59pm after reporting smoke in the plane’s forward cargo hold and lavatory.