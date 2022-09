SINGAPORE - Electric car-sharing firm BlueSG is adding up to 500 battery-powered Opel Corsa-e hatchbacks to its fleet in a deal estimated to cost around $80 million at today’s certificate of entitlement prices.

The expansion, to be made over several months, is the first time BlueSG is adding a new model to its fleet of French BlueCars. And it comes just a little over a year after home-grown engineering group Goldbell acquired the outfit from French transportation giant Bollore Group.