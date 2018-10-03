Electric car-share firm BlueSG opens 100th charging station

SINGAPORE - Electric car-sharing firm BlueSG has opened its 100th charging station in Singapore, 10 months after setting up shop here.

Located at The Pinnacle @ Duxton in Cantonment Road, the latest station is now accessible to its fleet of 230 cars and 17,000 registered members - double of what it had in March.

The electric car-sharing scheme was launched last December with 80 vehicles and 32 charging stations.

BlueSG, part of the French Bolloré Group that operated a similar scheme in Paris which folded recently, said that to mark the milestone, it will offer one-hour free rental to all its Premium members who drove for more than 100 minutes between Wednesday (Oct 3) and Oct 12.

BlueSG said it has received more than 6,000 requests for new stations and "is working with the authorities and private landlords to increase quickly increase its network in residential areas, downtown, and points of interest".

BlueSG managing director Franck Vitté said: "As we committed at our launch in December 2017, we continue our fast deployment to be available to all Singapore residents. With 100 stations, in almost every town islandwide, BlueSG is a convenient and competitive commuting option in complement of the existing public transport network.

"More importantly, BlueSG is becoming a viable alternative to car ownership and some of our users have already started selling off their private vehicles. Moving forward, this will contribute to car-lite Singapore for the benefit of the environment."

BlueSG aims to roll out a 1,000-strong electric vehicle fleet and 2,000 charging points by 2020. It has committed to freeing up 20 per cent of its charging points for public use, but has not said when it will do so.