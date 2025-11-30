East-West Line works on schedule to resume regular service on Dec 9

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Workers carrying out works on the track at Tanah Merah MRT station on Nov 30.

SINGAPORE – Works to connect the East-West Line (EWL) to the new East Coast Integrated Depot are on schedule thus far on the second day of a planned 10-day stretch of service adjustments for track works.

There is currently no need for extra time, said Mr Chia Choon Poh, group director of rail (electrical and mechanical) at the Land Transport Authority (LTA), though he added that most of the work is exposed to external conditions, which means it is dependent on the weather.

Regular rail operations are slated to resume on Dec 9.

In an update on Nov 30, Mr Chia said that while some time had been budgeted in the schedule for wet weather, work could be affected whether rain or shine. December is typically one of the wettest months in Singapore.

For instance, he said, workers will need to rest for 15 minutes for each hour of work if the weather is hot, while heavy storms or lightning could cause the work schedule to be derailed.

Speaking to reporters at Tanah Merah MRT station – one of two EWL stations that have been fully closed for the 10-day period – Mr Chia said that that closure was timed to coincide with the school holidays, adding that LTA’s historical rider data shows that impact on passengers will be minimised during this period.

Overall, the works are ongoing at 12 different points across a 4.8km-long stretch on the EWL and towards the new depot. Mr Chia added that, broadly, three types of works have to be done at the various points.

First, trackside components are removed, including rail panels and signalling equipment. Next, new trackside components are installed.

Finally, the newly installed components are tested in phases.

Mr Chia said that removal of the existing components, and installation of the new ones, are expected to take about five days, with the rest of the closure period reserved for testing.

Giving an example to demonstrate the complexity of ongoing works, he said that eight track panels – each weighing 10 tonnes and measuring 18m long – had to be removed at a section of the track between Tanah Merah and Simei stations.

These will then be replaced by 10 new track panels, before other components such as power supply and signal equipment are installed.

There is no way for such works to be done while trains are running or for this scale of work to be completed overnight when passenger service has stopped, he said.

“Once the track is done, trains still have to run through, to make sure it’s a safe passage,” Mr Chia added.

Mr Chia said that about 880 people have been involved in the works since they started at 1am on Nov 29. These include LTA and SMRT officers, as well as contractors and workers.

Services have been shut down between Tanah Merah and Expo stations, and between Bedok and Tampines stations, to facilitate works connecting the existing EWL to the new depot, which is slated to begin full operations in the second half of 2026 .

The 10-day shutdown applies from Nov 29 to Dec 8.

During this period, those travelling to Simei and Tanah Merah can take bus service Shuttle 7, which runs between Bedok and Tampines stations. A second service, Shuttle 8, plies between Bedok and Expo stations.

To help manage crowd flow caused by the disruptions, EWL operator SMRT Trains has deployed 10 times more manpower across the affected stations.

Due to the closures, shuttle trains are running between Paya Lebar and Bedok stations, between Pasir Ris and Tampines stations, and between Expo and Changi Airport stations – a deviation from normal passenger service.

For instance, passengers on both east and west-bound trains have to alight at Paya Lebar station to continue their journeys beyond the station.

Mr Umar Kamal Bahajaj, a station manager at Paya Lebar, said that in addition to the three full-time staff who run the station, about 25 to 30 crowd managers are deployed at the station at any one time for the duration of the disruption.

He said that after the first day of service adjustments on Nov 29, some crowd managers were redeployed to “blind spots” identified on the first day.

The crowd managers and SMRT ground staff are assisted by LTA officers who have volunteered their time to guide passengers in need of assistance.

Ms Natalie Chong, a community partnership manager at LTA, said about 30 volunteers are deployed across stations during the morning and evening peak hours, for shifts of about three hours each.

Ms Chong, who helps coordinate the volunteers, said she has been encouraged by passengers who were understanding and appreciative of their efforts – some even buying drinks and snacks for officers on the ground.

“Sometimes when they walk past and say ‘thank you’, that makes our work a lot lighter,” she said.

The ongoing service adjustment is the second of three planned, with a final one slated to take place in the first half of 2026. The first was scheduled to take place from Dec 7 to 10, 2024, but was completed a day earlier than planned .

LTA’s Mr Chia said that the final adjustment will be needed to disconnect EWL services from the existing Changi Depot, which will be replaced by the new East Coast depot.