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Stricter demerit points system for motorists from 2027, threshold reduced from 24 points to 18

Under this new regime, a non-probationary motorist who beats a red light (12 points) while speeding (six points) will be suspended immediately.

SINGAPORE – From Jan 1, 2027, the maximum number of demerit points a motorist is allowed to accumulate within 24 months before being suspended will be reduced from 24 to 18.

For probationary motorists, the threshold within their 12-month probation period will be reduced from 13 demerit points to 12.

This is to make it easier for the Traffic Police (TP) to suspend irresponsible motorists and keep them off the roads longer.

Under this new regime, a non-probationary motorist who beats a red light (12 points) while speeding (six points) will be suspended immediately, as he would have accumulated the maximum 18 points.

As for probationary motorists, beating a red light or holding and using their phone while driving (12 points) will also see their licences immediately revoked. This is to help shape responsible driving behaviours in new motorists at an early stage.

On July 31, the police announced the tightening of the Driver Improvement Points System (DIPS), commonly known as the demerit points system. It said the new measures were needed in light of the deteriorating road safety situation in Singapore.

Road fatalities hit a 10-year high with 149 deaths in 2025 compared with 141 in 2016.

The number of injured people also increased from 9,342 in 2024 to 9,955 in 2025.

Longer suspensions

From 2027, suspension periods will be increased from 12 weeks to four months for first-time suspensions.

Those suspended a second time will not be able to drive for six months, up from the current 24 weeks.

The third suspension will last two years, and suspensions beyond that will each last five years.

The police also announced changes to the DIPS retraining course.

The voluntary 1½-day course is offered by the TP to suspended motorists, who can complete it for a reduction in their suspension periods. It is offered to those suspended up to two times.

Currently, those on their first suspension who complete the course can have their suspension periods reduced from 12 weeks to four weeks, or a week if they were not involved in accidents.

While those on their second suspension can have their suspension periods of 24 weeks halved to 12 weeks.

But from 2027, the DIPS retraining course will be offered only to those facing their first suspension.

After they complete it, they will have their suspension period reduced from four months to six weeks.

Those who are suspended for at least a year will lose their licence and must retake their driving tests.

The Safe Driving Course, which allows eligible motorists who complete it to expunge four demerit points if they are not suspended, will be discontinued from 2027.

The police said the course, which lasts around 4½ hours, has a low take-up rate of only 15 per cent as at 2025.

Those who have received offer letters for the course must complete it by Dec 31.

One-time points deduction

The police said there will be a one-time deduction of demerit points in the transition to the revised demerit points system.

For violations committed before the new regime starts in 2027, non-probationary motorists will have up to six demerit points waived, while probationary motorists will have one point waived.

For example, a non-probationary motorist with four demerit points on Dec 31 will have no demerit points come Jan 1, 2027, as the four points would have been deducted during this adjustment period.

The remaining two points can be deducted from another traffic offence only if it had been committed before 2027.

The one-time adjustment will not apply for violations committed in 2027. And the unused deductions cannot be “saved” for future violations.

Fines are unaffected by the changes and remain payable.

Second Minister for Home Affairs Sim Ann said the one-time deduction came about after vocational drivers and transport union leaders raised concerns about the possible impact of the new regime on the former’s livelihoods.

She said it will ensure motorists are not subjected to suspension or revocation because of the new rules.

“With road fatalities reaching a 10-year high, it is clear that we must do more to improve road safety,” she said.

Sim urged motorists to reset their driving habits and mindset ahead of 2027 and all road users, not just motorists, to keep everyone safe by obeying traffic rules.

Existing incentives for good driving behaviours will remain.

These include having demerit points removed from one’s record if no traffic offences are committed within a 12-month period.

Previous driving suspensions will also be removed from a motorist’s record if no traffic offences were committed within 24 months from the end of his or her suspension, or from the start date of his or her new licence if it was previously invalidated.

Those who have no demerit points for a continuous period of at least three years are eligible for a Certificate of Merit, which allows for a discount on their motor insurance.