Early closures and late openings of selected North-South line stations in August and September

SINGAPORE - Selected stations on the North-South line will experience early closures and late openings in August and September to facilitate power supply system renewal and maintenance works, SMRT said in a statement on Tuesday (Aug 13).

From Aug 24 to Sept 1, six stations between Bukit Batok and Marsiling will open later at 8am on weekends.

From Sept 6 to 28, four stations between Bukit Batok and Yew Tee will close earlier at 11pm on selected Fridays and Saturdays.

This would allow SMRT to extend its engineering hours to carry out viaduct bearing replacement and installation of 22kV cables as part of the power supply system renewal works.

To facilitate alternative travel arrangements, shuttle bus service 4 will be available.

The buses will stop at designated bus stops near the affected train stations.

Commuters have been advised to plan ahead as the timing of the last trains at each station will vary.

SMRT has also advised commuters to check its website at www.smrttrains.com.sg, social media platforms and the SMRTConnect app for updates.