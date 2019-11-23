E-scooter retailers meet LTA, may set up business group

Several retailers, fearing a combined stock of 11,000 e-scooters worth millions of dollars may go largely unsold, met the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Wednesday to voice their concerns of plummeting demand now that the devices are banned from footpaths.

Yesterday, e-scooter-related businesses also met for more than two hours to discuss further steps they could take in the light of the ban. The prospect of forming an association to represent about 30 affected businesses was also discussed.

A document leaked to the media last night by an e-mail account named Safety First showed that the businesses reported a total inventory of more than 11,000 e-scooters worth over $6.53 million. The document was confirmed to have been prepared by the retailers, although one told The Straits Times the numbers were just estimates.

Retailers say sales have been significantly slower since the ban on e-scooters from footpaths kicked in on Nov 5.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, LTA confirmed it met several retailers earlier this week to hear their current concerns and clarify why e-scooters needed to be kept off footpaths for the safety of pedestrians.

"Several retailers shared with us that they were keen to sell power-assisted bicycles (PABs)," LTA said.

"We agreed to help familiarise them with the requirements and approval processes for the sale of PABs."

At yesterday's meeting in an office in Clarke Quay, The Straits Times observed that about a dozen representatives from e-scooter businesses such as Eko Life and Minimotors were present.

Retailers approached afterwards declined to comment.

According to the leaked document, the firm hardest hit was Mobot, which had previously told The Straits Times it had 3,000 scooters worth $1.5 million in its inventory.

Other major retailers, such as iPassion Group, Falcon PEV, Minimotors and Electrowolf, also reported inventories of e-scooters worth six-figure sums.

Meanwhile, there were also many businesses that had pre-ordered units before the ban, according to the document. The pre-orders amounted to $1.29 million.

Asked about the document, a retailer involved in the group of businesses told The Straits Times that the inventories and orders revealed in the document were not affirmative, but estimates to gauge the impact suffered by retailers.

He also said the numbers could be outdated as they were from at least a week ago, adding: "As things are rather fluid, stock comes in and out daily. The (actual) numbers will very likely be different."

Meanwhile, the LTA also said yesterday that almost 2,500 food delivery riders working for the three major food delivery firms in Singapore have applied to trade in their e-scooters for grants of up to $1,000.

Most of the 2,500 requests have been approved, with the remaining applications now being processed.