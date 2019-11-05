E-scooter listings spike on Carousell after ban is announced

At least 40 electric scooters were listed on online marketplace Carousell as of 7pm yesterday, the same day it was announced that they will be banned from footpaths from today.

This is a jump from at least nine that were listed on Sunday.

Listings on Carousell range from $0 to $1,500. But it is not clear if sellers would let their e-scooters go for free or sell them at extremely low prices.

Food delivery rider Tan Pei Ling put her e-scooter up for sale on Carousell for $700 yesterday after buying it just a week ago for $1,400.

The 29-year-old, who is still paying for the device with monthly instalments that will last a year, was upset about the ban, adding: "I followed all the rules and then out of nowhere, they ban (its use on footpaths)."

Some shops selling e-scooters were also affected by news of the ban. Kernel Scooter, which sells personal mobility devices (PMDs) for between $299 and $1,599, said the ban is a setback for the shop, which has a few hundred PMDs in its inventory.

The store's general manager, Mr Jay Jin, said: "(The ban) will definitely cause a dip in sales, but our main concern is our existing customers whose livelihoods depend on the e-scooters as (they are) delivery riders."

Jean Iau