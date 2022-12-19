Driving to Malaysia over Christmas, New Year? Check traffic situation at land borders first: ICA

SINGAPORE - Those commuting between Singapore and Malaysia during the year-end holidays can expect heavy traffic at the Woodlands and Tuas checkpoints, said the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Monday.

Between Dec 16 and 18, more than one million travellers passed through both checkpoints, with about 359,000 crossing the borders daily. This is close to levels before the Covid-19 pandemic, when about 415,000 crossed the land borders daily.

Over the previous weekend at Woodlands Checkpoint, departure traffic was very heavy due to tailback from the Causeway, ICA said.

At the peak of the holiday season in 2019, it said that the average waiting time to clear immigration for travellers departing or arriving by car via the land checkpoints was about three hours.

ICA said: “Those who wish to travel via the land checkpoints by car or bus this holiday season are advised to factor in additional time for immigration clearance as the traffic volume is generally high and long delays are expected.”

Travellers can monitor the traffic situation at the land checkpoints via ICA’s Facebook and Twitter accounts or the One Motoring website.

ICA reminded motorists to avoid queue cutting as it can compromise the safety of other road users and cause severe congestion.

Those travelling between Malaysia and Singapore by bus and who are eligible to use the automated lanes at the passenger halls are encouraged to do so.

Travellers are reminded to ensure that their passport has a remaining validity of at least six months.

Singapore permanent residents who have renewed their passport must transfer their re-entry permit to the new passport.

Long-term pass holders will need to notify ICA or the Ministry of Manpower of any change in their passport particulars.

Drivers of foreign-registered vehicles entering Singapore must have a valid vehicle entry permit, an approval e-mail from the Land Transport Authority and a valid Autopass card.

ICA said: “Travellers should not bring in prohibited items such as weapons or electronic cigarettes. Those bringing in dutiable or controlled items such as tobacco products must proactively declare them to our officers prior to being checked.”