Driving centre in Ubi to be closed until July 29

The ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi, as well as its branch office and service points in Kovan and Tampines, were closed yesterday until July 29.

"We were informed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) today that there are four Covid-19 cases linked to our driving centre. Accordingly, we have been directed to close our operations for two weeks," Ms Tammy Tan, ComfortDelGro's group chief branding and communications officer, told The Straits Times. MOH's update last night put the number at six cases linked to the centre.

To quickly uncover any community infection cases, MOH will be conducting special testing operations for all staff of the driving centre. It will also extend free Covid-19 testing to members of the public who had visited the centre between July 6 and yesterday.

ComfortDelGro said in a Facebook post that all theory and practical tests booked for the period of 4.25pm from yesterday to July 29 will be cancelled and fees will be refunded by the Traffic Police.

All physical lessons scheduled at the centre in the same period will be automatically cancelled and lesson fees will be refunded into customers' stored-value accounts.

Automatic cancellations of these lessons will not affect customers' cancellation count, and online theory lessons will be conducted as scheduled, it added.

Those under the Driver Improvement Point System (Dips) retraining course, as well as the Safe Driving Course, will also be affected.

The Dips retraining course is for motorists who accumulated 24 or more demerit points within 24 months, while the Safe Driving Course is for motorists who are close to their first suspension under Dips.

Such courses scheduled from today to July 29 will also be cancelled, and the fees refunded into customers' stored-value accounts.

Those who may not be able to complete their retraining before the deadline should contact the Traffic Police for an extension, ComfortDelGro Driving Centre said. Affected students can check online for the next available date, it added. eAppointments scheduled from yesterday to July 29 will be cancelled as well.

It said it would post updates on its Facebook page and website if there are further developments.