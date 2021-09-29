Driver of tanker dies after crashing into West Coast Road bus stop

A 76-year-old man died after a traffic accident in which the tanker he was driving crashed into a bus stop near 301 West Coast Road.

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving a tanker and a car in West Coast Road towards Pasir Panjang at about 6.10pm on Monday.

The driver of the tanker was unconscious when he was taken to hospital, and he subsequently died there. The police said no other injuries were reported.

Restaurant chef Wong Hui Ooi, who witnessed the accident, told The Straits Times that the driver seemed to have lost control as the tanker approached the bus stop.

It struck a traffic light and two cars, ploughed into the bus stop, and came to a stop on the pavement, said the 38-year-old in Mandarin.

He said there were "about four or five" people at the bus stop then, but the group fled to nearby buildings as the tanker moved towards them.

The vehicle's windscreen was completely broken in the accident, he added.

Mr Wong also said a man attended to the driver, who was still conscious, before police officers and paramedics arrived.

According to Chinese-language papers Shin Min Daily News and Lianhe Wanbao, the driver of the tanker is believed to have suffered a heart attack while driving and lost control of his vehicle.

Shin Min also reported that the tanker is believed to have come from Johor, Malaysia.

The police are investigating.