Driver killed in car accident in Sheares Avenue

The accident occurred in Sheares Avenue towards Central Boulevard on Tuesday evening (Aug 7). The SCDF arrived at the scene at around 8.40pm.
SINGAPORE - A man was injured and another killed in a car accident in Sheares Avenue towards Central Boulevard on Tuesday evening (Aug 7).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene at around 8.40pm and found the 37-year-old driver of the car unresponsive.

He was extricated by SCDF personnel using rescue tools. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The passenger, another 37-year-old man, was conscious when he was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

