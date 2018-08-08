Driver killed in car accident in Sheares Avenue

SINGAPORE - A man was injured and another killed in a car accident in Sheares Avenue towards Central Boulevard on Tuesday evening (Aug 7).

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) arrived at the scene at around 8.40pm and found the 37-year-old driver of the car unresponsive.

He was extricated by SCDF personnel using rescue tools. Paramedics later pronounced him dead at the scene.

The passenger, another 37-year-old man, was conscious when he was taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.