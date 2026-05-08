Disney Adventure cruise cancelled due to mechanical issue

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The Disney Adventure was scheduled to depart on May 7, but remained berthed at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on May 8.

SINGAPORE – After waiting overnight for a five-day, four-night cruise to start from Singapore, passengers on board the Disney Adventure had to disembark on May 8 as a mechanical issue caused the voyage to be cancelled.

The ship was scheduled to depart from Marina Bay Cruise Centre on May 7, with passengers starting to board just before noon.

In response to queries from The Straits Times on May 8, a Disney spokesperson said the voyage was halted because its team was still addressing the mechanical issue.

“We apologise to our guests and are working with them directly to provide support for their travel needs,” the spokesperson added.

Based on the account of a Straits Times photojournalist who was on the ship, passengers were informed by the captain and cruise director over the public announcement system at around 2.30pm on May 8 that the sailing was aborted. They were told to prepare to disembark over the next few hours.

Until the announcement was made, the provision of food and entertainment like performances had gone on uninterrupted.

The announcement said all guests will receive a full refund, including for unused portions of any prepaid packages, such as photography and on-board Wi-Fi.

They will also be given a one-night hotel stay in Singapore with transfer, and up to US$500 (S$630) for each stateroom booked to cover other incidental costs incurred because of the cruise’s cancellation. For those who travelled from overseas, the flight change fees will be covered.

All guests will be entitled as well to a 50 per cent discount for their next cruise booking.

Passengers on board the Disney Adventure on May 8. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO

The Disney Adventure is US-based Disney Cruise Line’s eighth and largest ship, with a capacity of up to 6,700 passengers, 20 decks and seven themed areas.

Based on the Disney Cruise Line website, a four-night cruise on the Disney Adventure from Singapore to nowhere for two is priced from US$1,430. This includes accommodation, access to performances, movie screenings, meals and usage of facilities like the pool and the kids’ club.

The Disney Adventure – which started its voyages from Singapore in 2026 – is scheduled to start its next journey on May 11. It is not clear if this sailing will be affected.