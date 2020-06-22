Discussions with Malaysia on RTS Link ongoing ahead of July 31 deadline: Khaw Boon Wan

SINGAPORE - Discussions with Malaysia about the construction of a cross-border Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link is still ongoing ahead of a final deadline of July 31, Transport Minister Khaw Boon Wan said on Monday (June 22).

The rail line project - which would connect Woodlands North station on Singapore's Thomson-East Coast MRT line to Bukit Chagar in Johor Bahru - has been suspended since April last year to allow Malaysia to review the project and suggest changes for Singapore's consideration.

Mr Khaw said: "Even as we battle Covid-19, in parallel, we press on with many other important tasks, including our bilateral discussions with Malaysia on both the High Speed Rail and the RTS Link projects.

"In fact, the RTS Link discussions - over teleconferencing - have been intensive, often running into the night, as the negotiators are mindful of the end-July deadline."

He added that he hopes a successful outcome can be achieved soon.

Mr Khaw had said in November last year that Singapore and Malaysia will need to sign three agreements by the end-April this year on the cross-border RTS Link, after three suspensions to the project, which was first announced in 2010.

A bilateral agreement was signed in January 2018 to build the link by Dec 31, 2024. Construction for the project was to have started last year but has seen several delays.

The deadline was further suspended for a fourth time to end-July, due to factors such as the change of government in Malaysia and the impact of Covid-19.