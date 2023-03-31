Digital vocational licences for bus, taxi and private-hire car drivers to be launched from Saturday

SINGAPORE - Digital licences will become the official identification for vocational drivers, including taxi drivers, private-hire car drivers and bus drivers, from Saturday.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday that the vocational licence, launched in collaboration with the Government Technology Agency, will be automatically available on the Singpass mobile application.

It can be accessed from the My Cards section on the Singpass app, alongside the digital identification card and driver’s licence.

The move will also affect holders of the bus attendant’s vocational licence and omnibus vocational licence.

With the digitalisation of vocational licences, LTA will no longer issue physical copies for free from Saturday.

Said LTA: “The introduction of the digital licence is part of the government’s efforts to digitalise more of its services to provide greater convenience to members of the public.”

The authority said users will no longer need to worry about replacing lost or damaged physical cards as they can easily access them through the Singpass app.

The digitalised vocational licences will also be accepted as identification for entry into places such as Jurong Island or restricted areas in Changi Airport, as well as petrol stations that offer loyalty programmes for vocational licence holders.

LTA said drivers who still wish to obtain a physical vocational licence may apply for one with LTA at a cost of $21.60.

It said: “Existing vocational licence holders can continue to use both their physical vocational licences and their digital vocational licences.”

Those interested in applying for a physical card can do so at the GoBusiness website after they have been issued a digital vocational licence by LTA.

LTA also advised vocational licence holders to avoid taking screenshots of their digital licence or sharing their Singpass login details with others to protect themselves against unauthorised access.

It added: “They should also adopt good online safety practices, such as setting strong passwords for their devices or registering only their own biometric data for secure access to their devices.”

Those who need more information on the licence can refer to this website.