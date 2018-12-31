Delay hits North-South MRT line during morning peak

SINGAPORE - Service on the North-South MRT line was affected by a track fault during the morning peak on Monday (Dec 31), the last day of the year.

As early as 7.43am, commuters started posting on social media sites such as MRT Disruption Feed, Tata SMRT as well as Twitter about a track fault between Bishan and Ang Mo Kio stations.

"You don't deserve the six more cents," wrote one commuter, referring to the latest fare adjustment which kicked in last Saturday.

Another wrote: "Left home earlier but... wasted effort."

Similar posts continued right up to 9.52am.

SMRT did not respond when contacted.

Checks by The Straits Times revealed southbound trains were still packed at 10.30am, a sign that the line may still be recovering from the early-morning glitch.