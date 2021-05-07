Deaths, injuries in lorry accidents fell in last decade; other countries also use goods vehicles to carry people: LTA

SINGAPORE - The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Friday (May 7) that the number of people injured or killed while on board lorries has been falling in the last 10 years since safety measures were rolled out to protect workers.

It also said that Singapore is not alone in using goods vehicles to transport people. This comes amid calls by advocacy groups - and workers - to stop the practice of using lorries to carry workers.

At least one MP is also expected to ask whether buses or minibuses should be used instead for this purpose when Parliament sits next week.

The LTA said in a statement, without giving figures: "In 2009 and 2010, the Government rolled out a series of measures to enhance the safety of workers ferried on lorries. Since then, the number of people on board lorries who were injured or killed in road traffic accidents has been falling.

"Internationally, while there are different practices, it is not uncommon for goods vehicles to be used to carry passengers. For example, countries such as Canada, Thailand and the United States allow for passengers to be ferried on the rear deck, with varying degrees of safety restrictions."

The Straits Times has asked the LTA for more details on recent injuries and deaths.

Two workers died and more than 20 were injured in two road accidents last month while sitting in lorries. The cases are under investigation.

In 2009, there was a similar debate on the appropriate vehicle to transport workers, with the LTA and the Ministry of Manpower ruling out disallowing the use of lorries, as there was "no strong justification" to merit its impact on businesses.

Instead, they said that lorries must be installed with higher side railings and canopies. The then Transport Minister Raymond Lim said the 10-month period before and after the measures showed a 17 per cent reduction in injury cases.

Academics have, however, expressed concerns that the measure are inadequate. The open structure of lorries means workers are constantly in danger of falling out, especially in instances of a great impact like a collision.

Unlike passenger vehicles, lorries might also not have been crash-tested to see how a collision affects the human body, they said.