Cyclists get OK to paste stickers on Tuas lamp post: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - A lamp post in Tuas that became a beacon where cyclists left their mark is now also the only one in the country on which stickers can be legally pasted.

Located on the westernmost tip of Singapore, Tuas Lamp Post 1 gained fame from the numerous selfies it appeared in with cyclists, who photograph themselves as proof of having made it there. Some cyclists also paste stickers on it to commemorate their journeys.

It attracted a different kind of attention late last month after a cyclist spotted workers peeling stickers from it and posted a picture on Facebook, sparking laments from fellow wheelers.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Jan 7), Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung said the removal was carried out by street light maintenance contractors during a routine inspection.

He said he had discussed the issue with the Land Transport Authority (LTA), which then raised the matter with JTC.

Mr Ong said: "We decided to make an exception for this lamp post, given that it's a far out location and a special spot to help cyclists find their way.

"These are little exceptions to the rule which do not cause disamenities or pose safety hazards to the public, to brighten up life in Singapore."

He added that he should "visit this lamp post one day".

The move was widely welcomed by the cycling community.

Product design manager Woon Taiwoon, 47, who co-founded the Love Cycling SG interest group, said he started the practice of pasting a sticker on Tuas Lamp Post 1 in 2014 after a cycling trip.

Mr Woon said: "It was a long journey for me at least... and I wanted to commemorate the ride, so I pasted my beloved 'pedal until shiok' sticker to make my friends laugh.

"It's encouraging to see Mr Ong taking a light touch. It's a sign of a maturing society and that we are able to be more accepting of organic movements."

Freelance photographer M Sani A R, 57, who has cycled to the Tuas Lamp Post 1 several times, said he never posted a sticker as he saw it as a nuisance that would require a contractor to clean up.

"I still will not paste stickers as taking photos will be memorable enough for me," he added.