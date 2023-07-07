Cyclist taken to hospital after collision involving a car in Bedok

SINGAPORE - A cyclist was taken to hospital after a collision with a car at an intersection in Bedok on Thursday morning.

A video posted on Facebook by Singapore Roads Accident.com shows a bicycle, crushed and trapped beneath a white BMW.

There is at least one ambulance parked behind the scene.

The police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force said they were alerted to the accident near the junction of Bedok South Avenue 1 and Bedok South Road at about 7.45am.

The cyclist, a 31-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, added the police.

She is in stable condition and police investigations are ongoing.