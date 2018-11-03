Cross over in style

As the crossover trend rages on, more and more of these taller, slightly rugged-looking models will make it on to the cover of Torque.

November's issue features the UX, Lexus' first compact crossover. UX stands for urban crossover, but that is stating the obvious, as all crossovers are made exclusively for the concrete jungle.

Lexus, a brand synonymous with luxury and attention to detail, reckons the compact crossover segment can do with some class. Does the UX deliver on this front?

Also in the same issue, the spotlight shines on hatchbacks. Torque's group test rounds up the Suzuki Swift, the Mazda 2 and the Honda Jazz for a three-way shootout.

Looking for something more Continental? Vying for attention are two chic Citroens - the C3 Aircross and the C4 Cactus.

On a more serious note, Torque examines the relevance of brand appeal in a driverless world.

Torque, published by SPH Magazines, is out at newsstands now.