Cross Island Line construction begins, 12 MRT stations from Aviation Park to Bright Hill ready by 2030

SINGAPORE - Major construction work on Phase 1 of the Cross Island Line (CRL), Singapore’s eighth and longest underground MRT line, started on Wednesday.

The CRL is one of the most challenging rail projects for the Republic. Phase 1 will span 29km with 12 stations from Aviation Park to Pasir Ris, and Hougang to Bright Hill.

This portion of the CRL is expected to be completed by 2030, serving commuters living and working in Changi and Loyang, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Speaking at the ground-breaking ceremony at the site of the future CRL Bright Hill station on Wednesday, Transport Minister S. Iswaran said that with the CRL, the time taken for a Sin Ming resident to travel from Bright Hill to Pasir Ris East is expected to be more than halved, from 80 minutes to 30 minutes.

The Bright Hill station will be connected to a new Transit Priority Corridor (TPC) along Sin Ming Avenue, which will be ready in 2029.

This is a 2km stretch of road that is integrated with bus lanes, wider footpaths and dedicated cycling paths or shared paths. Commuters can conveniently choose to switch to take the bus, walk or cycle to get to their destinations.

Besides connecting commuters to the new MRT station, the TPC will also link residents in the Sin Ming area to the Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park.

The construction of the CRL has been split into three phases. When completed, it will be more than 50km long, making it Singapore’s longest fully underground line and will serve developments in the eastern, western, and north-eastern parts of the island.

The LTA projects that more than 600,000 commuters will be using the line daily in the initial years and this number will increase to over one million.

Mr Iswaran pointed out that the wide variety of soil conditions along different stretches poses engineering challenges and added precautions are needed to ensure safety.

He said that other than engineering innovations, the project requires precision and meticulous planning to minimise disruption to residents, roads and existing rail lines.

Phase 2 of the CRL, comprising six stations along 15km, is expected to be completed in 2032.

The LTA did not give the timeline for completion of the final phase of the CRL, explaining that Phase 3 is still being studied.