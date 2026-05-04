Cross-border taxi bookings start on Grab app; fares vary based on time of day, distance

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Through a Grab app feature, travellers can book rides to any destination in Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai at least 12 hours in advance.

SINGAPORE – Grab’s users in Singapore are now able to book cross-border taxis from anywhere on the island to Johor through its app, although prices appear to be higher than that of a street-hail ride from Ban San Street Terminal in Bugis.

Through the feature, which was rolled out gradually from 10am on May 4, travellers can book rides to any destination in Johor Bahru, Iskandar Puteri, Forest City, Kulai and Senai at least 12 hours in advance.

Based on checks by The Straits Times at 10am on May 4, a cross-border taxi that seats four costs $36 from Braddell to an eatery near KSL City Mall in Johor Bahru, although this seemed to be a glitch.

The standard option – a street-hail ride on a four-seater departing from Ban San Street Terminal in Bugis to Larkin Sentral Terminal or anywhere within 35km – costs $80.

When ST checked again later in the morning on May 4, the prices on Grab had been displayed more accurately, although there were fluctuations depending on the time of day the trip was slated to happen.

A trip from Braddell to the same eatery near KSL City Mall cost $111.20 if it was scheduled for 9am on May 5. If it was scheduled for 2pm, it would cost $101.20.

These prices were after a discount of 20 per cent had been applied.

Grab’s website states that fares will vary depending on several factors, including the time of day, the distance of the trip, and if it falls during a holiday season.

The operator added that fares will be charged in the local currency and only cashless payments will be accepted.

The cost of a cross-border ride on Grab is costlier than a street-hail ride from Ban San Street Terminal, which costs $80 for a four-seater. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM GRAB

If the payment is made in a foreign currency, foreign card fees will apply. For credit card payments, this adds an extra 3 per cent. Wallets such as Alipay and Kakao Pay will incur an extra 2 per cent charge.

Toll fees, including for Electronic Road Pricing or ERP, are already included in the total fare, and additional payments are not necessary.

While Singapore-registered cross-border taxis with Grab will be able to pick passengers up anywhere in Singapore and drop them off anywhere in the five areas approved in Johor, they will not be able to do the same over there.

Only Malaysia-registered cross-border taxis with Grab can do pickups within the approved operating areas in Johor.

Singapore-registered cross-border taxis under Grab can do pickups from only Larkin Sentral Terminal, Toppen Shopping Centre, Angsana Johor Bahru Mall, or The Mall, Mid Valley Southkey.

Larkin Sentral Terminal has been where passengers taking street-hail rides to Singapore can board the cabs, while the three new pickup points are for only operators awarded a cross-border ride-hail service operator licence. At this point, only Grab holds the licence.

In the event that a traveller cancels the ride within an hour of the scheduled pickup time after the driver has been allocated, the traveller will be charged the full fare.

No-shows will be given the same treatment, although drivers will wait up to 15 minutes.

If the driver cancels within an hour of the ride, the passenger will receive a GrabGifts voucher worth $30 or RM100 ($32), depending on where the ride originated. The passenger will not get a replacement driver, as Grab will search for a new driver only until an hour before a scheduled ride .