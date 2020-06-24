Coronavirus: Singapore Airlines and Scoot extend travel waiver for trips till end-August

SINGAPORE - More customers who booked trips with Singapore Airlines (SIA) and its budget arm Scoot will now be eligible to get refunds.

The two carriers said on Wednesday (June 24) that they have extended their refund policy to cover trips departing before the end of August. The policy previously covered trips departing before the end of July.

Passengers must have booked the tickets on or before March 15 in order to qualify.

The move comes with mass travel looking unlikely to resume anytime soon due to the ongoing pandemic.

Eligible SIA passengers can either get a full cash refund or flight credits, which will give them a bonus value of between $75 and $500.

Scoot passengers can request a full refund via their original method of payment or a 120 per cent refund in Scoot vouchers, valid for 12 months.

More information on the refund policy can be found on the airlines' websites.