Coronavirus: Shops at Changi Airport to get 50% rental rebate under Budget 2020 measures

Visitors wearing masks as they shop at the duty-free stores in the transit area at Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Feb 14, 2020.ST PHOTO: KUA CHEE SIONG
SINGAPORE - Retail, food and service outlets at Changi Airport will need to pay only half of their rent for six months starting from Feb 1, as part of assistance measures announced in the Budget on Tuesday (Feb 18).

Operating hours for tenants in the transit area will also be shortened, with those in the public area given the option to do so, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in a statement on Thursday.

This comes after Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday announced a $112 million package for the aviation sector to help defray business costs, protect jobs and safeguard the airport's air connectivity.

The package includes a 15 per cent property tax rebate, which CAG will receive from the Government and will be fully passed on to shops.

 

