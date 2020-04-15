Coronavirus: 1-year ban for food delivery riders who flout safe distancing rules

SINGAPORE - Food delivery riders who do not adhere to safe distancing guidelines will be blacklisted for 12 months.

During this time, they will not be allowed to take up any delivery jobs; on top of the penalties that are already in place for everyone else including a $300 fine for first-time offenders.

Food and beverage operators that allow delivery workers or customers to cluster together at their outlets can also be fined or ordered to suspend operations for failing to comply with safe distancing measures. Operators should cater for contactless pickup, where possible, to minimise interaction between outlet staff and delivery personnel.

The stiffer measures come amid a surge in the demand for food delivery services, said Enterprise Singapore (ESG), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a joint statement on Wednesday night (April 15).

"Following the ban on dining-in since April 7, the demand for food delivery services has also increased by about 20 per cent to 30 per cent, and this strong demand is expected to sustain for a period of time," the agencies said.

"Given the frequent interactions food delivery personnel have with F&B establishments and customers, it is crucial that they comply with the operational guidance on safe distancing measures for businesses providing delivery services to safeguard their own well-being and that of others," the statement further added.

The three major food delivery operators here - Deliveroo, Foodpanda and GrabFood - are also rolling out more measures.

This includes reminding their delivery personnel to observe safe distancing, and making contactless delivery compulsory where possible.

This means that riders leave the food and drinks at a certain spot for customers to collect.

The public can also report businesses or individuals that have infringed safe distancing measures to Covid_GoBusiness@mti.gov.sg. They should include details such as the name of the establishment/ individual, location and relevant evidence of the infringement (for example, photographs).