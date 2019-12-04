Contactless immigration trial extended to Changi Airport T4

SINGAPORE - Eligible Singaporeans returning home through Changi Airport Terminal 4 no longer need to produce their passports to clear immigration under a new six-month contactless immigration trial.

Similar to the recently concluded trial at Tuas Checkpoint, travellers simply need to look at a scanner to verify their identity through iris and facial recognition.

If successful, a set of gates will open and let the traveller through.

The process is quicker than the current passport-and-thumbprint system, and overcomes problems with fingerprint verification due to ageing, dryness or scarring.

The trial began on Nov 25 and runs for six months.

For now, it is open only to Singapore citizens aged six and above holding passport numbers beginning with the letter "K", and whose passports were issued after Jan 1, 2018.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA), which is running the trial, said eligible participants should remove sunglasses, caps or other headgear that could obstruct their eyes or face when passing through the lanes.

At T4, ICA will dedicate one lane each to test two methods of clearance.

The first method allows a second traveller in the queue to start the screening process even before the traveller ahead of him has completed the process.

The second method requires the first traveller to complete the whole process before a second traveller is screened.

Both systems will be compared for feasibility, efficiency and accuracy.

The first system works like this: After successfully having his iris and face scanned, the first traveller in the queue walks through one set of gates or "flappers" in the lane.

After passing through, the first set of flappers closes and "on-the-move" facial recognition will confirm the traveller's identity a second time before he or she reaches a second set of flappers.

It will open without needing the traveller to stop.

This system allows a second traveller to start the iris and facial scanning process at the first flapper as the first traveller is approaching the second set of flappers.

The second system, which will come online at T4 in early 2020, is the same as the one used at the recently concluded Tuas Checkpoint trial. It does away with the scanning at the first flapper.

After a traveller enters the lane, the first flapper closes. Scanning begins only at the second flapper.

On successful verification, the second flapper opens to let the traveller through, and the process is then started for the traveller behind.

Superintendent Tan Kah Wee, 44, who heads ICA's New Clearance Concept office, said the two contactless systems are "more efficient" than the passport-and-thumbprint system.

More than 22,500 Singaporean travellers participated in the Tuas Checkpoint trial, ICA said, with 90 per cent clearing immigration smoothly while the remaining 10 per cent had difficulties stemming from unfamiliarity with the scanning process.



A trial in the immigration hall at Tuas Checkpoint that uses iris and facial images to clear immigration. PHOTO: ST FILE



For the T4 trial, ICA has incorporated a dynamic graphical user interface (GUI) - developed with the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX) - to make the overall experience more intuitive and easily understandable for travellers.

The media was invited to T4 see the new contactless systems in action on Nov 28.

Travellers who used the two contactless systems cleared the immigration process faster than those in the passport-and-thumbprint lanes.

Ms Margaret Lau, who was returning from a trip, said she preferred using facial recognition, as her dry fingers sometimes caused problems with the older system.

While she did not like taking off her glasses for the scan, the 63-year-old said she did find the process quicker than the passport-and-thumbprint system.

Student Muhammad Raif said the new system he went through was smooth and fast.

"All I had to do was look at the camera," said the 18-year-old.

The trial is part of ICA's New Clearance Concept, aimed at improving handling of the growing volume of travellers passing through Singapore's checkpoints.

Changi Airport handled 65.6 million passengers in 2018, a 5.5 per cent increase from 2017.

As for Singapore's two land checkpoints, more than 400,000 travellers pass through them a day, with some 280,000 using the Woodlands Checkpoint.

ICA said the automated border control system (ABCS), involving next-generation automated lanes like the ones in the Tuas and T4 trials, will gradually be opened up to foreign visitors too, eventually supplanting the current paper-based system.

Separately, the authority said that to cope with rising demand for registration and identification services, a new Integrated Services Centre will be built next to the existing ICA building along Kallang Road.

It will be ready by 2023.



Clearance process concept #1. GRAPHIC: IMMIGRATION & CHECKPOINTS AUTHORITY SINGAPORE

