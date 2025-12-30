Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The Brickland MRT station is expected to be operational from 2034.

SINGAPORE - Construction of the new Brickland MRT station, between the existing Choa Chu Kang and Bukit Gombak stops on the North-South Line (NSL), is expected to begin in the first half of 2026.

It is set to welcome passengers in 2034.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Dec 30 that it awarded the contract for the design and construction of the station and viaduct to Obayashi Corporation for a sum of about $281 million.

Obayashi Corporation was one of nine firms in the running for the construction of the station, according to a document on LTA’s website updated as at Jan 31, 2024.

In its statement, LTA said the firm has an established record in infrastructur al projects, including rail stations and tunnels.

It is currently involved in projects under the second phase of the upcoming Cross Island Line , including Turf City MRT station .

Announced in 2019 as part of the Land Transport Master Plan 2040 , Brickland MRT station will be the third MRT stop built on an existing elevated rail line, otherwise known as an “infill station”.

The first was Dover station along the East-West Line , opened in 2001 , followed by Canberra station on the NSL, which began operating in 2019 . The former took about three years to build, while the latter took about four .

Brickland station will take the longest to build, as it was not planned for in the 1980s, when the NSL was built.

As part of its construction, a viaduct will need to be constructed for modification work to be done safely on the line’s existing tracks.

This viaduct will allow train services to be diverted from the existing viaducts so that work can be done on existing rail infrastructure and systems, while allowing regular rail operations to continue on the NSL.

New crossover tracks will also be laid between the existing and new tracks.

SOURCE: LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY

LTA said a new siding will also be set up on the tracks, which can be used if a train fault occurs. A siding is a low-speed track where trains can stop, allowing other trains to pass it.

This will improve service recovery and resilienc e along th at stretch of the NSL , the authority said.

Upon completion, the station will serve both existing and future residential developments in K eat Hong Estate, Bukit Batok West, Pavilion Park Estate and Brickland District in Tengah t own.

Students from several institutions in the vicinity, including ITE College West and Swiss Cottage Secondary School, will also be able to attend school more easily once the station begins operat ions.

LTA added that for the safety of passengers, the engineering work will include the installation of a temporary protection enclosure over some stretches of the tracks during construction.

Some work will also be done at night after operating hours.

During construction, LTA and Obayashi Corporation will engage residents and relevant parties, and give regular updates on the progress of the works, the authority said.



“We thank commuters and residents for their understanding and patience during the ongoing works, as we continue to expand our rail network for the benefit of our commuters,” LTA added.